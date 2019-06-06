Wet conditions continue, with heavy showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Another rainy day ahead.

A low aloft and its associated trough passing over the area will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms and locally heavy rain Thursday.

A surface ridge north of the islands will maintain light to locally moderate trade winds to the area through the weekend.

Drier and more seasonal trade wind weather is expected over the upcoming weekend.

The trade winds may increase slightly early next week as a surface high is expected to move to north of the state.

