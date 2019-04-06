Weekend: Sunshine with light and variable winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The weekend winds will be light and variable, and could feel a bit more humid than what we've felt lately.

Dry and pleasant weather can be expected through Saturday night with daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes expected.

A weak front may reach Kauai on Sunday and stall over the west end of the state early next week.

Some showers can be expected with the front but they will generally be on the light side.

High pressure will build in north of the area next week with breezy trade winds occurring.

A wetter trade wind weather pattern is potentially setting up around the middle of next week as an upper trough digs down east of the state.