Weather will become warm, humid and wet

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A surface trough near Hawaii Island continues to approach the state, causing winds to decrease.

Along with warm and muggy conditions, expect wetter weather beginning this morning and continuing through Thursday evening as the trough moves through the islands.

Conditions will feel warmer and more humid today as moist air spreads westward. Local sea breezes will set up across leeward sections of the smaller islands each afternoon today and Thursday as Big Island blocking continues.

Forecast models show the trade winds and drier weather returning to the state on Friday.