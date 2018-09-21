We need the trades back! It felt like 106° in Kahului today

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It was a scorcher today, at least it felt like it. High humidity levels pushed the heat index (feels like temperature) into the 90s and 100s today.

Here are some of the heat index values across the state at various hours:

Lihue: 93°

Honolulu: 99°

Molokai: 98°

Lanai: 86°

Kahului: 106°

Kona: 99°

Hilo: 93°

Humidity levels will decrease as the trade winds return to the islands Friday, however the trades are forecast to be gone again Monday through much of next week.

Heavy showers have popped up near Kona and over Central Oahu today. Any heavy showers that pop up this afternoon should clear as the evening begins.

For the weekend, it's a nice mix of sunshine and light trade showers. Winds will be easterly trades 15-20 mph