Warm conditions as trade winds begin to weaken

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will weaken and veer southeasterly as a ridge moves over the islands. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will prevail through Friday.

A mostly dry pattern is expected through through Friday, with only a few clouds and showers developing over interior and mountain areas each afternoon. A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, with trades then briefly returning over the weekend.

Courtesy of Andrew Hara & Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

A big Mahalo to Andrew Hara and Blue Hawaiian Helicopters for capturing this photo of snow-capped Mauna Kea.

This photo was taken over the weekend.