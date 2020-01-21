Warm conditions as trade winds begin to weaken

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will weaken and veer southeasterly as a ridge moves over the islands. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will prevail through Friday.

A mostly dry pattern is expected through through Friday, with only a few clouds and showers developing over interior and mountain areas each afternoon. A front is expected to stall and weaken near Kauai Friday night, with trades then briefly returning over the weekend. 

Courtesy of Andrew Hara & Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

A big Mahalo to Andrew Hara and Blue Hawaiian Helicopters for capturing this photo of snow-capped Mauna Kea.

This photo was taken over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story