Warm and muggy conditions expected as winds weaken
Dry and stable conditions with moderate trade winds will hold today.
Trades are expected to trend down and become light over portions of the state tonight through Thursday as a weak trough of low pressure approaches and moves through the region.
Warm and muggy conditions will be likely Wednesday due to light winds and increasing moisture, which should translate to increasing rainfall chances.
A drying trend with breezy trades returning are expected Thursday night into the weekend.