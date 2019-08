HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds to kick off the start to the work week.

The trades will strengthen a bit during the middle of the work week, and again next weekend, otherwise light to moderate trades will prevail.

Showers will favor windward and mauka areas, particularly during the overnight and early morning hours.

A bit of an increase in shower activity is expected tonight through Tuesday night, particularly across windward sections of Maui County and the Big Island.