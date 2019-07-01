Tropical Storm Barbara forecast to strengthen and eventually enter the Central Pacific



HONOLULU (KHON2) – The center of Tropical Storm Barbara is south of Baja Mexico.

Barbara is moving toward the west near 16 mph , and this general motion is expected to continue with some decrease in forward speed

during the next couple of days.

Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Barbara is forecast to become a hurricane by today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Barbara could cross into the Central Pacific on Saturday and potentially be near the Hawaiian Islands next Tuesday and Wednesday.



