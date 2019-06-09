Weather Blog

Trades to ease off Sunday, but return Monday

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 PM HST

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Trade winds will drop off to gentle land and sea breezes overnight and Sunday.

The trades will return and gradually become breezy through next week as a large subtropical ridge develops far to the north of Hawai'i.

The airmass will remain dry and stable, keeping rainfall amounts rather limited through the foreseeable future.

