Trades on a weakening trend, light and variables to follow

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Trade winds are on a weakening trend, becoming light and variable by mid-week.

Remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Paul will be making is way through the islands east to west from Wednesday through Thursday.

This will result in variable winds overpowering the trades.

Associated moisture with Paul will also be making its way through the islands, creating increased chances of rainfall for the entire state.

Slight chances of thunderstorms.

Trade winds are expected to return to all islands by Friday, perfect timing for the weekend.

Out in the Eastern Pacific, there are two disturbances southwest of Mexico that we are keeping our eyes on.

One has a 70% chance of a cyclone formation within the next five days.