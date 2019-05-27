Trades ease off in time for Memorial Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light trade winds can be expected through tonight with just a few passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become lighter over the next couple of days as a front lingers northwest of the area.

High pressure will build back in beginning Wednesday with a gradual uptick in trade winds expected through the remainder of the week.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just a few light showers expected over select leeward locations.