Trades ease off in time for Memorial Day

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:42 PM HST

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:42 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light trade winds can be expected through tonight with just a few passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become lighter over the next couple of days as a front lingers northwest of the area.

High pressure will build back in beginning Wednesday with a gradual uptick in trade winds expected through the remainder of the week.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just a few light showers expected over select leeward locations.

