Trades are here, but won’t last very long

A moderate and stable easterly trade wind flow will focus clouds and showers across windward slopes through Sunday, with mainly dry conditions prevailing over leeward areas.

Trades will ease slightly Memorial Day through Wednesday, leading to increased chances for afternoon sea breezes and a few showers across leeward areas.

Trades are expected to strengthen Thursday into next weekend, bringing a return of more typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover.

