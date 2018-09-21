Trade winds to return to most of the state, light and variable winds continue for Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The return of drier conditions with moderate to breezy trade winds are expected Friday.

On Kauai, forecast show some lingering moisture hanging around as a weak surface trough passes north of the island. Kauai will also continue to see light and variable winds and chances of afternoon showers.

Expect sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies for your Aloha Friday.

Saturday, trade winds should return to the entire state in full force.