Trade winds to return by Monday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today was a beautiful day with very light moisture and showers.

Light and variable winds take over the wind pattern, bringing in daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, which is giving us clear skies at night.

We can expect tomorrow to be a similar day to today, however Hawai'i island may see an uptick in shower activity as some moisture is moving in from the East/Southeast.

Trade winds are expected to return by Monday night, and create locally breezy days for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, that will be short lived as another cold front makes its way to the islands from the Northwest.

This will bring back the Kona winds by Thursday and into the weekend.

By Thursday/Friday timeframe, we can also expect the associated moisture to this cold front to reach the west end of the state, and slowly make its way across the islands over the weekend.

However, at this time, the models are not in agreement, so keep tuning in to see how reality plays out.

