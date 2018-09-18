Trade winds to decrease until Friday, expect humid conditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's setting up to be a beautiful Tuesday in Hawaii!

Expect a lot of sunshine and trade winds, but not for much longer so enjoy them while we have them. Trade winds are expected to decrease Wednesday while rainfall amounts increase. By Tuesday evening, trade winds will be gone.

Forecast show the breezy conditions won't return until Friday due to a trough east of the state which will bring more rainfall and cut off those trade winds so expect those humid conditions.

Tuesday you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies.