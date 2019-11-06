Trade winds returning, with a few windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system passing north of the islands will bring a brief period of high and mid level clouds to all islands today.

These clouds will decrease in coverage over the western side of the state through the afternoon hours as the band moves eastward. Moderate trade winds will also return to the region today as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Low clouds and a few showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas mainly in the overnight hours through Thursday. Trades will diminish on Friday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.