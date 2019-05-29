Trade winds returning to the islands by Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Another day of light and variable winds before the trades return to the islands.

Light east to southeast winds will continue across local waters through midweek due to a stalled frontal boundary northwest of the state.

Local land and sea breezes will prevail each day over the islands.

Cloud and shower coverage will favor mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours.

Trades will return during the second half of the week and upcoming weekend as a ridge strengthens to our north and the lingering front lifts northward and diminishes.

Clouds and shower coverage will then begin to favor windward and mauka areas.