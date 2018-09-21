Weather Blog

Trade winds return for this last day of summer

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 10:42 AM HST

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 10:42 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Happy last day of summer! Moderate to breezy trade winds will build across the state today as a weak trough near Kauai lifts away.

Getting back to a typical trade wind weather pattern, clouds and showers will favor windward slopes of all islands.

A few afternoon showers  are still expected along leeward slopes of the Big Island and on Kauai, where deeper moisture and higher humidity will linger.

Enjoy the trades through the weekend, because starting late Sunday we will see another shift in our winds and weather pattern. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News