Trade winds return for this last day of summer

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Happy last day of summer! Moderate to breezy trade winds will build across the state today as a weak trough near Kauai lifts away.

Getting back to a typical trade wind weather pattern, clouds and showers will favor windward slopes of all islands.

A few afternoon showers are still expected along leeward slopes of the Big Island and on Kauai, where deeper moisture and higher humidity will linger.

Enjoy the trades through the weekend, because starting late Sunday we will see another shift in our winds and weather pattern.