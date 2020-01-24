Trade winds expected to return Friday evening into the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stable land and sea breeze pattern will continue through this afternoon for most islands under a weak subtropical ridge.

A weakening cold front will move into Kauai and Niihau later Friday night, spreading clouds and showers over both islands through Saturday.

Trade winds also return late Friday afternoon through Saturday time period spreading windward and mountain showers to all islands.

Winds shift towards a more southeasterly direction over the western islands on Sunday and Monday pushing the remnants of the front northward away from the state.

Another cold front may bring wet weather trends in the extended forecast for next weekend.

