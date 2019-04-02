Trade winds expected to make its way back to the islands Tuesday, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A cloud band associated with a dissipated cold front near Kauai will drift over Oahu later Tuesday morning with scattered showers developing along north and east facing slopes.

Moderate trade winds will return Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state.

Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas of all islands through Thursday.

Trade winds will break down again from Friday and into the weekend as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.