Weather Blog

Trade winds expected to make its way back to the islands Tuesday, with windward and mauka showers

By:

Posted: Apr 02, 2019 05:28 AM HST

Updated: Apr 02, 2019 05:28 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A cloud band associated with a dissipated cold front near Kauai will drift over Oahu later Tuesday morning with scattered showers developing along north and east facing slopes.

Moderate trade winds will return Tuesday as high pressure builds north of the state.

Light showers will favor windward and mauka areas of all islands through Thursday.

Trade winds will break down again from Friday and into the weekend as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News