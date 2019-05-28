Weather Blog

Trade winds expected to make their way back to the islands by Wednesday

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:08 AM HST

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:59 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light east to southeast winds will continue through midweek due to a stalled frontal boundary northwest of the state.

Overnight and early morning land breezes and daytime sea breezes will prevail each day.

Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward sections of the islands.

A return of moderate to breezy trades is anticipated through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.

