HONOLULU (KHON2) - Light east to southeast winds will continue through midweek due to a stalled frontal boundary northwest of the state.

Overnight and early morning land breezes and daytime sea breezes will prevail each day.

Daytime heating combined with the afternoon sea breezes will translate to the best cloud and shower coverage through the afternoon periods, mostly over interior and leeward sections of the islands.

A return of moderate to breezy trades is anticipated through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.