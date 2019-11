HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will weaken slightly as a cold frontal system moves into the Central Pacific basin over the next few days.

Trade winds will shift towards a more east to southeast direction today and decrease in strength for the next few days as the cold front stalls near Kauai on Wednesday.

Another high pressure system will move into the region from the west on Friday allowing a return to breezy trade winds lasting through the weekend.