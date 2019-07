HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate trade winds will continue through Tuesday night, then trend down Wednesday through the second half of the week.

Mostly dry and stable conditions will prevail each day with clouds and showers favoring windward and mountain locations.

As the trades ease, clouds and showers will favor interior and leeward locations as localized sea breezes setup through the afternoon and early evening periods.

Moderate to breezy trades will return over the upcoming weekend.