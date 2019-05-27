Trade winds expected to decrease on this Memorial Day, with scattered afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A high pressure system far northeast of the Hawaiian Islands will interact with a stalled cold front northwest of Kauai.

Trade winds will decrease today, strengthening land and sea breezes over leeward slopes of each island.

Scattered afternoon showers will develop over mountain and interior sections of each island with decreasing trends each night.

By Wednesday, we begin to transition back to trade winds as the high pressure ridge north of the island grows stronger, pushing the stalled front away from the state and allowing moderate trade winds to return to the region from Thursday through the weekend.