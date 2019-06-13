Trade winds expected to continue, with low humidity levels

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure north of the islands will keep light to moderate trades in place through the remainder of the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.

Trade winds expected up to 20 mph for Thursday, with few trade showers.

Leeward areas will remain mostly dry, although leeward sections of the Big Island will see a few showers develop each afternoon then diminish during the evening.

Moderate to breezy trades will then hold in place Sunday through early next week, with a typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward and mauka showers prevailing.