Trade winds expected to continue for the rest of the work week, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure north of the islands will keep light to moderate trades in place through the remainder of the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and through the early morning hours.

Leeward areas will remain mostly dry, although leeward sections of the Big Island will see a few showers develop each afternoon then diminish during the evening hours.

A weak trough of low pressure will bring an increase in trade wind showers Friday night through Saturday night, mainly to windward sections of the Big Island and Maui.

The trades will also increase across the entire state as the trough moves through.