Weather Blog

Trade winds and sunshine expected for Wednesday, with isolated windward and mauka showers

By:

Posted: Apr 03, 2019 05:33 AM HST

Updated: Apr 03, 2019 05:33 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A high pressure system north of the islands will produce trade winds through Thursday with isolated to scattered windward and mauka showers.

Light and variable winds with land and sea breezes will return from Friday into the weekend as another cold frontal system breaks down the ridge north of the islands.

This weak cold front may reach the northwestern islands late Sunday into Monday with slightly elevated clouds and showers spreading across the windward and mountain slopes of all islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News