Trade wind weather pattern in place through at least next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure north of the islands will keep light to moderate trades in place through the remainder of the work week, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the early morning hours.

Leeward areas will remain mostly dry, although leeward sections of the Big Island will see a few showers develop each afternoon then diminish during the evening.

A weak trough of low pressure sliding by to the south of the state will bring a slight increase in trade wind showers to the Big Island Friday night through Saturday night, while the smaller islands remain rather dry.

The trades will also increase a notch across the entire state as the trough moves through.

Moderate to breezy trades will then hold in place Sunday through early next week, with a typical trade wind shower pattern featuring windward and mauka showers prevailing.