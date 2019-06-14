Trade wind weather on tap for the weekend, large surf headed to south shores

A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate trade winds across the state into next week.

A strong ridge aloft will keep stable conditions in the forecast with mostly sunny weather and only a few showers possible for most areas through the weekend.

One exception to this dry forecast will develop over the Big Island from Friday night into Saturday, where a band of elevated moisture amounts will bring clouds and showers to the eastern slopes of the island.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES ON FRIDAY

Surf along south facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet through this evening, increasing to 4 to 6 feet tonight, and building to 6 to 9 feet Friday.

Surf along east facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet through Friday.

Surf along north facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Friday morning, increasing to 3 to 5 feet Friday afternoon.

Surf along west facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet through this evening, increasing to 3 to 5 feet tonight, and building to 4 to 7 feet Friday.