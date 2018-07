Trade wind weather continues for the islands with increasing showers this weekend Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure to the north of the islands will continue to drive trade winds through the islands. Peak wind speeds through Thursday will be 15-20 mph.

Windward showers will begin to scale back through Thursday, but by Friday in through this weekend showers are expected to increase.

The bulk of the shower activity will be for windward areas, with much less for leeward locales.