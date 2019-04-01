Thunderstorms possible for Hawaii island

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The approaching cold front is expected to reach the island of Kaua'i by Monday afternoon.

So far, our winds are being impacted by the cold front by becoming light and variable across the state.

The cold front looks to sweep over the islands west to east Monday through Tuesday before stalling and dissipating over Maui county by Tuesday.

There is an associated upper level disturbance moving in with the cold front that will strengthen the winds for Hawai'i island summits.

This upper level disturbance, along with a lower level disturbance, will create the possibility for heavy showers for Hawai'i island, with the chance of thunderstorms tonight into Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until Tuesday morning at 6:00am.

Following this cold front is a high pressure system which will then shift our winds back to the northeast Tuesday.

Trade winds will last a couple days before another cold front from the northwest affects our winds yet again.

The Hawaiian Moon Phase for tomorrow is known as "Lono."

This will not be a night to go fishing, but for you farmers, it will be a good night to plant ipu (gourds) and melon.