Threat of heavy rainfall diminishing, with breezy trade winds to continue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drier trends remain in the short term forecast as the upper low continues to drift northward away from the Hawaiian Islands.

A high pressure system remains in place north of the state keeping breezy to locally windy trade winds in the forecast through today. Wind speeds will trend lower from Thursday into Friday morning as a cold front moves into the region from the northwest.

Wet weather returns from Thursday into Saturday as showers develop ahead of a cold front moves into the islands on Friday. Breezy trades will build in with the front into Saturday with drier trade winds forecast from Sunday onward.