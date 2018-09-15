Threat of heavy rain is gone, stable trade wind weather lasting through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Did you like today's weather? There is more of it for the weekend. The mass of moisture that had been bringing heavy rain to the islands has sufficiently moved off the west of the islands, and a drier and more stable airmass has filled into the islands.

Next week, remnants from what was once Tropical Storm Paul could bring additional showers to the state from late Wednesday through early Friday.

Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores through the weekend. Small background reinforcing south and south-southwest swells expected over the weekend will continue to generate small surf along south facing shores. A small to moderate south swell is expected Tuesday through midweek. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in Sunday night through Monday. A small west swell can't be ruled out by midweek.

Weather Threat Index:

Heavy Rain: LOW

Strong Winds: LOW

Vog: LOW

Surf/Marine: MODERATE: EAST SHORES