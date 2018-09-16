HONOLULU (KHON2) - The trade winds are present with breezy conditions, however we can start to see a weakening trend beginning Sunday.

Starting Tuesday/Wednesday, we will begin to feel the slight impacts associated with post Tropical Cyclone Paul.

This will include blocking off the trade winds, plus an increase of rainfall associated with the system.

Remnants of Paul are expected to exit the islands Friday, giving us typical conditions for the weekend.

Tropical Storm Florence continues its course through the Carolinas. It is expected to weaken to a tropical depression within the next 6-12 hours.

It is then expected to become a remnant low within the next 36 hours.