The trades are back and will remain through the weekend

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 03:01 PM HST

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 03:06 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Trades have returned to the islands, so it didn't feel as hot as Thursday.

Here are some of the heat index values across the state at various hours:

Lihue: 91° 

Honolulu: 92°

Molokai: 95°

Lanai: 83°

Kahului: 102°

Kona: 93°

Hilo: 90°

Humidity levels are decreasing as the trade winds gradually returned to the islands Friday, however the trades are forecast to be gone again Monday through much of next week.

Overall rainfall has been light today.

For the weekend, it's a nice mix of sunshine and light trade showers.  Winds will be easterly trades 15-20 mph

