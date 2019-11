HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure will build north of the state during the next couple days, with breezy to windy trades expected over the weekend.

A fairly dry trade wind pattern will prevail through Saturday, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas and a stray shower spilling leeward from time to time.

A notable increase in trade wind showers is expected Saturday night through Sunday, with rather wet conditions in windward areas and passing showers in leeward locales.