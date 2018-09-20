The last day without trades

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A surface trough continues to move west across the state today, keeping winds light. It will be moving across Oahu through early this afternoon and Kauai tonight.

Once the trough leaves the state, high pressure will usher in moderate to locally strong trades that will last through part of the weekend.

With the winds still light for Kauai and Oahu, it looks like we will still see seabreezes creating afternoon clouds and showers, mainly for the interior and mauka sections.

Expect a dry afternoon for windward Big Island and all of Maui. However, leeward Big Island can expect a few showers this afternoon, along with a slight threat for a thunderstorm over the interior and higher elevations.