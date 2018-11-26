The first large swell hits the islands

Advisories and Warnings posted across the state due to large wave heights and ocean conditions.

A High Surf Warning posted for all islands except Hawai'i island, while Hawai'i island has a High Surf Advisory posted.

These, along with a Small Craft Advisory, are all in effect until Tuesday at 6pm.

There is also a Marine Statement posted for north facing harbors, Hale'iwa and Kahului, due to north surges.

Boaters entering and exiting these harbors should be very cautious in doing so.

Inexperienced ocean-goers, especially keiki, should not enter any north or west facing shores. The south or east shores are best for safety reasons.

In terms of rainfall, not much today and tomorrow looks to be a similar day, however there could be a slight uptick in showers.

Trade winds are expected to return across the islands by Monday night, but will be short lived.

By Wednesday night, Kona winds will return. This is due to another cold front making its way to the islands from the northwest.

It is expected to reach Ni'ihau and Kaua'i with its associated moisture by Thursday night, and sweep over the islands through the weekend.

The front looks to exit Hawai'i island and continue to move southeast of the state by Sunday night.