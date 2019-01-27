Sunshine and cool temperatures to end the weekend.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The winds are bringing in a cool and dry airmass over the state this evening.

Last night's lows were in the 60s at sea level, with dew points in the low to mid 50s currently.

Visible satellite shows scattered to broken stratocumulus clouds carrying in with the winds and anchoring over the windward and north facing mountain slopes, while leeward areas are mostly sunny this afternoon.

Anticipate the current weather pattern to continue through Sunday, with tonight's lows dropping slightly lower than last night.

Windward and mauka showers will begin to increase Sunday night into early next week, particularly across the Big Island as moisture along the back side of a closed low northeast of the state pushes in with the north northeast flow.