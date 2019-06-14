Sunny conditions expected for this weekend, with a high surf advisory in effect
HONOLULU (KHON2) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate trade winds across the state into next week.
A strong ridge aloft will keep stable conditions in the forecast with mostly sunny weather and only a few showers possible for most areas through the weekend.
One exception to this dry forecast will develop over the Big Island from Friday night into Saturday, where a band of elevated moisture amounts will bring clouds and showers to the eastern slopes of the island.
High Surf Advisory in effect from 6 a.m Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.