Sunny conditions expected for this weekend, with a high surf advisory in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A weak high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will produce moderate trade winds across the state into next week.

A strong ridge aloft will keep stable conditions in the forecast with mostly sunny weather and only a few showers possible for most areas through the weekend.

One exception to this dry forecast will develop over the Big Island from Friday night into Saturday, where a band of elevated moisture amounts will bring clouds and showers to the eastern slopes of the island.

High Surf Advisory in effect from 6 a.m Friday until 6 p.m. on Saturday.