HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through Friday as strong high pressure remains far northeast of the islands. The trades will begin to back off slightly over the weekend as the high weakens.

An upper level disturbance is forecast move east to west across the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday through Friday, leading to an increase in enhanced trade showers, including a slight chance of a thunderstorm for the entire main Hawaiian Islands tonight and into Friday.