Strong and gusty winds continue, with an increase in rainfall starting Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong and gusty trade winds will continue through the remainder of the work week, with a slight decrease in the trades possible over the weekend.

Showers will focus over windward areas with some reaching leeward locations of the smaller islands through Wednesday night.

Wetter weather is likely statewide beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend as an upper level disturbance moves overhead, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible.

Drier more typical trade wind weather may return early next week.