Southeasterly winds bring humid conditions to the islands, Kauai under a flash flood watch

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Low pressure northwest of Kauai will lift northeast over the next couple of days, dragging wet weather and humid conditions over the islands.

Expect increasing showers on Kauai tonight and Tuesday, which will linger into midweek. Kauai is currently under a flash flood watch

Muggy conditions are expected to continue through much of the week with light southerly winds ahead of the trough.

Trades winds forecast to return on Friday.