Southeast winds arrive along with humid conditions

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 10:51 AM HST

Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:51 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Low pressure northwest of Kauai will lift northeast over the next couple of days, dragging a weakening trough toward the islands.

This will bring an increase in moisture moving in from the west and south.

Expect increasing showers on Kauai tonight and Tuesday, which will linger into midweek.

Muggy conditions are expected to continue through much of the week with light southerly winds ahead of the trough.

A more typical trade wind pattern may return at the end of the week.

