Slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island through Thursday afternoon

HONOLULU (KHON2) - An area of enhanced moisture lies near the Big Island. This moisture is forecast to move from east to west across the island chain over the next couple of days.

Winds will generally be on the light side and may make it feel very humid through Thursday.

Increasing rainfall will begin first over the Big Island today and then gradually spread up the island chain tonight and Thursday. The highest probabilities for showers will be over interior and mauka areas but showers are possible over some leeward areas as well.

A slight chance for thunderstorms for this afternoon and tonight over eastern sections of the Big Island. Lingering moisture over the Big Island on Thursday along with the possibility for a few thunderstorms to develop over the Kona slopes during the afternoon hours.

High pressure will rebuild by Friday with trade winds making a gradual return. A drier airmass will also filter in from east to west with shower activity tapering off. Passing showers will tend to favor windward and mauka areas.