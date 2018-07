Showers increasing for the islands this weekend Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - High pressure to the north of the islands will continue to drive trade winds through the islands. Peak wind speeds through early next week will be 15-20 mph.

Thursday looks mostly dry and sunny but by Friday in through this weekend, showers are expected to increase. Most showers will be windward and some could be heavy.

Friday through Monday could be the wettest days during this time period.