Season's largest swell to decline Tuesday, high surf warning remains in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A high pressure system far to the northwest of the state will keep breezy trade winds in the forecast Tuesday through Wednesday.

However, an approaching cold front will bring light and variable winds toward the ending of the work week.

Scattered to numerous showers will move through mainly for the windward and mauka areas of Oahu and Kauai County.

As the day progresses, the showers will weaken.

A high surf warning remains in effect for north and west facing shores. The large surf to roll in at 20 to 30-foot faces for the North Shore with western shores up to 20-foot faces.