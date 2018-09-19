Weather Blog

Remnants of Cyclone Paul to impact winds and rainfall Wednesday

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 05:36 AM HST

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 05:36 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - It's setting up to be a warm Wednesday in Hawaii. 

Trade winds to remain light over portions of the state through Thursday as a weak trough approaches the state which is remnants of Cyclone Paul.

As the trough approaches, our winds and rainfall will be impacted. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoon over Leeward sections of the state. 

Around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the trough will just reach Hawaii Island and spread through the afternoon hours.

Expect an uptick in showers over Oahu on Thursday.

Sunshine and trade winds are forecast to be back on Friday. 

