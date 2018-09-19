Rain chances will begin to ramp up as moisture increases over the islands starting Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Crank up your fans or air conditioning, it's about to get humid again. Trade winds to be replaced by light and variable winds starting Wednesday.

Tomorrow and Thursday, storm remnants from former tropical storm "Paul" will move through the islands. Showers are expected to increase in both intensity and frequency during this time.

Initially eastern portions of the Big Island and Maui will see an increase in shower activity. By Thursday morning the moisture is expected to spread through the rest of the islands.

Light and variable winds will replace the trades on Wednesday and Thursday, but are expected to return Friday and into this weekend.

Sunshine with light trade showers for much of next week.