Persistent and possibly heavier showers for the islands through Saturday
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Increasing moisture and unstable atmospheric conditions could lead to more downpours through late Saturday night.
Moisture from a nearby low pressure system is being picked up by the trade winds and pushed over the islands today.
By Friday night another disturbance could not only enhance showers, but also bring the possibility of thunderstorms to the state on Saturday. Gradual clearing is expected by late Sunday.